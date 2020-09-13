The Cullman City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man for questioning in a stabbing that left another man dead. The victim, Herndon Self Jr., 56, of Hanceville, was pronounced dead at Cullman Regional according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
According to Chief Kenny Culpepper, at approximately 10:47 Saturday night, Self was stabbed after an argument with an “acquaintance.”
A warrant has been issued for Nathan Winston Stephens, 43. Stephens is a white male, approximately 5’6” tall and 180 pounds, with “sleeve” tattoos on both arms. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephens is asked to contact the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434.
