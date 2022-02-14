A three-vehicle accident in northern Cullman County Monday has claimed the life of a Cullman County woman and another from Morgan County, according to coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Carol Janine Pope, 56, of Vinemont and Sarah Elizabeth Onks, 26, of Hartselle were killed in the accident early Monday, said Kilpatrick. The wreck occurred at approximately 7:35 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 31 near Cullman County 1282, approximately three miles north of Vinemont.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Pope, 56, of Vinemont was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevy Malibu she was driving traveled into the opposite lanes of travel, struck a 2006 Mazda 6I and then collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Onks, 26, of Hartselle. Pope and Onks were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was not injured.
Road blockage from the accident compelled the ALEA to close a portion of the highway while emergency personnel attended at the scene. For a period of time following the wreck Monday morning, motorists were advised to seek alternate routes. The road reopened at about 11:30 a.m.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident. Cullman County sheriff’s deputies provided traffic support at the scene.
