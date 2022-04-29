BREMEN — Officials broke ground on a new $5.9 million gymnasium at Cold Springs High School on Thursday.
Cullman County School Board members gathered on the baseball practice fields — where the new gymnasium will be constructed — to commemorate the event.
Superintendent Shane Barnette said that this project had been one of his first goals after taking the position six years ago. Barnette said original plans for remodeling the current gymnasium were not feasible due to the costs of bringing the 54-year-old building up to code.
The new gym will feature 3 levels of arena style seating (with guests entering from the uppermost level), collegiate style baskets and a hanging scoreboard. While 100 additional seats will be featured, the uppermost level will be able to accommodate more standing room for guests if needed.
Montgomery architects McKee & Associates and Cullman contractor Nearen Construction are looking at a fall 2023 completion date.
Cold Springs Board Member Wayne Myrex, who played in the current gym back in the 1970s, said he is extremely excited to see this new facility.
“I would like to say on behalf of the Cold Springs Eagle nation, thank you to Dr. Barnette, CSFO Ed Roberson, and all the board members who made this happen,” said Myrex in a statement from the CCBOE. “A new gym is something that we have needed for a long time. Our community and students deserve it. Go Eagles!”
The current gym, built in 1966, will be available for use by the school and community.
Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Tammy West, who has seen four State Championships during her time as coach at Cold Springs, describes the mix of emotions that come with leaving behind the cherished Jesse George Gymnasium, while looking to the future with great anticipation.
"Some of the best nights of our lives have been spent in that gym. Those are memories that will live in our hearts and we will cherish forever. However, it's time for our future generations to create new memories in a new gym that this school and community greatly deserves. I'm thankful to the ones that had a vision and followed through with it in order to provide such a great new facility for our students. It's a little bittersweet for some of us that have been around a while, but it's time," West said.
