From the Huntsville Police Department, March 28:
A Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officer died in the line of duty and another suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday following a shooting in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive.
One officer succumbed to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. The second officer underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. Their identities are not being released at this time.
“This is a devastating loss for the our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama,” HPD Chief Kirk Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”
The offender and the female shooting victim are at the hospital receiving treatment.
“This is a painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment.”
The deceased HPD officer will be transported by Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill on Tuesday night to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.
The Huntsville Police Department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department for assistance answering calls in the City of Huntsville while HPD officers grieve this tragic loss.
Huntsville Police has requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) lead the investigation. Any further questions about the investigation should be directed to SBI.
From earlier reporting:
From the Huntsville Police Department: "The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting call at 4:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. When officers arrived, a female shooting victim was located.
"Two responding HPD Officers were shot by an offender at the scene. The Officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
"The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene.
"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted Huntsville Police. The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"There is no further information to release at this time."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.