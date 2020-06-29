Alabama State Troopers are investigating a 3-vehicle traffic accident that killed a Cullman woman Monday.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick has identified the victim as Melanie Parker, 51.
According to a press release from ALEA, the incident happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. at Highway 69 and County Road 1504 near Fairview.
Parker was killed when her vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor trailer. Parker, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer, as well as the driver of the third vehicle, were not injured.
No more information is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.