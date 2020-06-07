A Cullman man died Sunday in a two-car collision at the intersection of Alabama Highway 157 and U.S. Highway 278.
Randy Pope, 28, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to Cullman police. Tabatha Kilpatrick, a passenger in the Nissan Frontier truck Pope was driving, was transported to Cullman Regional.
The second vehicle, a Toyota RAV4 driven by Angelica Ruffin of Huntsville, was traveling on Highway 157 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection on Cullman’s east side, according to Cullman Police Sgt. Joey Duncan. Pope was traveling eastbound on Highway 278 at the time of the wreck.
Ruffin, 37, was transported to Huntsville Hospital with injuries. Duncan said police have made no early determination on which driver may have been at fault in the crash, nor whether alcohol or drugs may have been a contributing factor.
All wrecks involving fatalities in the City of Cullman are investigated by Cullman Police Department traffic homicide investigators. Duncan said the department will release additional details about the accident once that investigation, led by Officer Jonathan England, has concluded.
