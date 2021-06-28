Ten years after voters first approved legal Monday-Saturday alcohol sales in the City of Cullman, the city council has added Sundays to the list.
Starting soon — perhaps this Sunday, if the city can publicly publish the new law in time — licensed sellers will be allowed to sell and serve alcohol from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays in the city.
The council approved the required amendment to its standing alcohol ordinance at its regular meeting Monday, suspended the rules (as is required by procedure) to vote on the change at its first reading. Council member Johnny Cook cast the lone “no” vote as the measure passed.
After the meeting, Cook said he feels that Cullman voters ought to be extended the opportunity to decide the matter by referendum — just as they had done when voting to institute legal alcohol sales in the first place, back in November of 2010. “I think the people should have been able to vote on it, just like they did when we went wet,” he said.
In May, the Good Hope city council approved 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday sales, becoming the first of Cullman County’s three “wet” municipalities (Hanceville is the third) to extend alcohol sales to every day of the week. At Good Hope, the change is set to take effect beginning July 4.
Cullman’s addition of Sunday sales comes with the same on- and off-premises stipulations, per its alcohol ordinance, that already apply on every other day of the week. Just as they must during the other weekdays, Cullman restaurants will have to comply with the alcohol ordinance’s 60/40 food-to-drink sales ratio requirement. Off-site sellers such as package stores, convenience stores, and groceries all will be allowed to sell during the Sunday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. window as well.
The council also amended its ordinance to allow extended hours of alcohol service on future New Year’s eve holidays. Beginning on Dec. 31 of this year, city restaurants will be permitted to remain open and sell alcohol until 2 a.m. on New Year’s day.
A PDF copy of the city’s alcohol ordinance can be accessed at the city website at cullmanal.gov/depts/forms/.
