Cullman County school bus 16-20, a Harmony School bus, was involved in a head-on collision this morning on County Road 222 near Palomino RV Resort.
According to a statement from the central office, no students were on the bus as it was heading to Cullman for monthly inspection. The bus driver, Bobby Freeman, was transported to Cullman Regional as a precaution.
"Our bus driver has been released from the hospital," said Superintendent Shane Barnette in a statement late Thursday afternoon. "He has a broken rib, he's sore, but we are so thankful that he was not more seriously injured.
"I am thankful for our bus driver's quick actions to get the bus off the road and stopped in an instant moment of crisis. Thankfully this bus had no students on board."
