Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon, schools in the Cullman County School System will be dismissing at noon and the Cullman City School System will be dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
NOON DISMISSAL: Cullman County Schools will close at 12pm today, 5/4/21 due to the threat for severe weather. pic.twitter.com/RBLCWnfAoN— Cullman County Schools (@CCBOEAL) May 4, 2021
Due to the threat of severe weather, the Cullman City School System will be releasing today at 12:30pm. There will be no after school activities to include extended day services. Please be safe and keep your eye on the weather.— Cullman High School (@CullmanCats) May 4, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.