Due to the continued threat of winter weather and hazardous road conditions, the Cullman City and Cullman County School Systems will be closed Tuesday.
The city school cancellation includes all extracurricular and athletic activities for Tuesday.
For county students, assignments will be made available for students in Google Classroom or SeeSaw. Those assignments can be made up at a later time if internet is not available, or if a student does not have a device to complete those assignments.
Basketball tournament games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday night will be played at the next available date per AHSAA rules. A decision on games will be made Wednesday morning.
