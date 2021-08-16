Cullman High School has been cleared, following a bomb threat that was called in to Cullman Police in regards to the school on Monday night.
An anonymous bomb threat was called in to the Cullman Police Department at approximately 8:20 p.m. Cullman Police and school administrators responded immediately, and police thoroughly searched the campus to ensure there was no threat.
Administrators have walked the buildings and all classroom spaces with law enforcement. No potential threat was found on campus.
Cullman Police have also dedicated additional security that will be on campus Tuesday to ensure the safety of all involved. Police are also conducting a thorough investigation into the source of the call, including a review of all surveillance video.
Classes at Cullman High School are scheduled to start on time Tuesday.
“We are thankful for the quick reaction and diligence of the Cullman Police Department to respond to this threat and ensure our campus is safe,” Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “We sincerely appreciate the work of Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper and all of his officers.”
