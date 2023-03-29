Update March 29 from ALEA:
MADISON COUNTY — On Tuesday, March 28, at the request of the Huntsville Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an officer‐involved shooting which occurred at 4611 Governors House Drive in Huntsville. Huntsville Police Officers were responding to a call at the apartment complex when Juan Robert Laws, 24, shot and injured two Huntsville Police Officers. One Officer was fatally wounded and the other was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Laws was injured during the course of the incident and was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. After receiving medical treatment, Laws was booked into the Madison County Jail and charged with Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.
One female victim was also injured and transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to Madison County District Attorney’s Office.
Update March 29 with a statement from ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor:
MONTGOMERY—The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor issued the following statement concerning fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby, who tragically passed away after being struck by gunfire on Tuesday, March 28, while responding to an incident involving shots fired at the complex on Governors House Drive in Huntsville: "Last night, Alabama lost yet another hero in blue and public servant who faithfully served our state and the city of Huntsville. Once again, our state and the law enforcement community will have to find a way to endure the heavy loss of Officer Crumby, who gave his life while fulfilling his sworn duty to protect the public ahead of his own personal safety.
"On behalf of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, I would like to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to Officer Crumby’s family, his colleagues with the Huntsville Police Department and to all those who knew and loved him.
"In addition to Officer Crumby’s heroic sacrifice, our thoughts and prayers are also with his colleague, Officer Albert Morin, who was also struck by gunfire over the course of the incident.
"Officer Morin currently remains in the hospital in serious condition, but thankfully, is expected to survive. While we join our fellow law enforcement partners and local first responders in mourning the loss of Officer Crumby, our Agency will continue to provide all available resources to assist the City of Huntsville and the Huntsville Police Department as they continue to grieve and cope with this heartbreaking situation."
From the Huntsville Police Department, March 28:
A Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officer died in the line of duty and another suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday following a shooting in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive.
One officer succumbed to his injuries at Huntsville Hospital. The second officer underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. Their identities are not being released at this time.
“This is a devastating loss for the our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama,” HPD Chief Kirk Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”
The offender and the female shooting victim are at the hospital receiving treatment.
“This is a painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment.”
The deceased HPD officer will be transported by Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill on Tuesday night to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.
The Huntsville Police Department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department for assistance answering calls in the City of Huntsville while HPD officers grieve this tragic loss.
Huntsville Police has requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) lead the investigation. Any further questions about the investigation should be directed to SBI.
From earlier reporting:
From the Huntsville Police Department: "The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting call at 4:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. When officers arrived, a female shooting victim was located.
"Two responding HPD Officers were shot by an offender at the scene. The Officers were transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
"The offender barricaded himself inside an apartment at the scene.
"The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted Huntsville Police. The offender was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"There is no further information to release at this time."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.