One person was killed in an accident involving a county school bus Friday morning.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Joshua Charles Skinner, 35, of Cullman was killed in the wreck, which occurred at around 7:30 a.m. near Welti School on County Road 747 near County Road 703 approximately 6 miles east of Cullman.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette said there were 17 students on the bus, and one was transported to the hospital as a precaution after hitting his head, but he was released soon after.
"He's doing well, he's going to be fine," he said.
He said four other students were also taken to the hospital by their parents. All have been released.
"Everybody else has been connected with their parents and they're doing well," he said. "The bus driver's doing well."
The system's social workers are also on hand at the school for any of the students who needed support, Barnette said.
"I think things have really been taken care of," he said.
According to a the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Skinner's 2000 Nissan Frontier crossed the center line and collided with the 2014 Bluebird International School Bus. Skinner, who was not using his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. ALEA said speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.
Barnette credited the driver of the bus for doing all he could do to avoid the crash and making sure students were safe after it happened.
"He did all he could do to protect our kids, and they're all safe because of that," he said.
Barnette made sure to thank all of the first responders who responded to the scene, as well as the administrators and teachers at Welti who were quick to act and get the students into a safe place.
"They did wonderful," he said. "Everybody worked well together to keep our kids safe and make the best out of a bad situation."
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
