One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in the Arkadelphia community.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Tammy McClellan, 50, of Bremen was pronounced dead at the scene of what the Cullman County Sheriff's Office is calling a domestic incident. The other person involved has not been named.
In a press release, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the domestic incident escalated into an altercation that resulted in gunfire, and both people involved sustained gunshot wounds.
"Unfortunately, this resulted in the death of one of the individuals, while the other is being treated in an area hospital," he said. "It is still early in the investigation process. If there are any new discoveries, the information will be passed along at that time.”
