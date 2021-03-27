Theresa Kane, an unassuming and humble woman, has been a resident of Cullman for the past half century. This 95-year “young,” “sharp as a tack” transplant from Philadelphia, Penn., along with her twin brother Frank, is the youngest of 15 children, 10 boys and 5 girls, born to Sarah and Raymond Kane. With a family this size which also included a second set of twins, it was imperative that the older children each take charge of one of their younger siblings.
Hailing from Centralia, Penn., a city built over coal mines (which eventually was destroyed by fires in the mine shafts and never rebuilt), they lost their home and moved to Philadelphia. During her childhood years she attended Catholic school, sang in the church choir and formed the basis for the next 75 years of her life.
This early Catholic education and strong religious connection to the Church resulted in two of her brothers being ordained into the priesthood while one of her sisters entered a religious order. She herself began a lifetime working career with the Bell Telephone Company. While in Philadelphia she quickly advanced up the corporate ladder, holding several senior positions during her tenure there.
A natural leader with a personality that attracted others, Theresa mentored young women at work as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Never marrying, she cared for her parents until their death.
Her young life in Philadelphia was marked by an active participation in her home Church, choir and various other community events. Theresa served as a major fundraiser for St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman, Alabama, as her brother Fr. Ignatius, OSB, had joined the Monastic community there some years before.
In the early seventies, following the death of her parents, Theresa moved to Cullman, transitioning her Bell Telephone work to the Birmingham area. Not long after she had settled in, her twin brother Frank and his family followed. Thus three of the Kane children were together again.
With her work for the Bell Phone Company in Birmingham, Theresa continued in a supervisory capacity, traveling all around the South assisting other offices as needed.
Unfortunately, she suffered a heart attack and retired from her lifetime career.
Always a “go-getter,” Theresa has contributed very quietly in so many ways to her Church family of Sacred Heart of Jesus and to local organizations. As a member of the Women’s Altar Society she served on the local level, as well as on the Deanery, Diocesan and National Boards of the religious group.
She and fellow members orchestrated numerous conventions and retreats for Catholic women.
In years past, Theresa has been active locally in forming interdenominational prayer groups, working to assist those in need, and has been active in numerous vacation Bible schools both at Sacred Heart of Jesus and St. Boniface Church in Hanceville.
One of her most significant ministries has been the opening of Her Choice of North Alabama Pregnancy Center, now First Source for Women, in Hanceville. Seeing a need to help those facing pregnancy issues with nowhere to turn, she and several other community members formed a committee, set to work locating an office and opening the doors of the Center in 2007. This life-saving mission continues today, offering free counseling and education to both women and men, medical tests and mentoring to their clients.
This multi-talented woman is a piano-playing singer who composes lyrics and music as well as beautiful poetry. While she doesn’t get around like she used to, her mind is always active, coming up with new ideas on how to help others or just to bring comfort to those in need. Theresa is, and has been these past 95 years, one of life’s truly inspiring unsung heroes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.