The United Way of Cullman County is preparing for a new event, scheduled for June 3, to showcase the importance of regular health screenings and highlight the community resources available to uninsured residents.
With preexisting programs to address the educational and financial needs of Cullman’s residents, United Way Executive Director Waid Harbison said he wanted to develop an event focusing on the organization’s third primary area of focus.
“At United Way Worldwide, the three big things we work on individually in every community are health, education and income stability. We already have several events around education and income stability...and we’ve done a lot of those for many years now. But, we haven’t ever done a big community event centered around health,” Harbison said.
The event is scheduled to take place at the Cullman Festhalle and will incorporate the seasonal produce from the community farmers present by providing vouchers for the North Alabama Agriplex Power Produce program to children attending the event. Adults can then learn how to best prepare that produce by attending one of the day’s healthy cooking demonstrations.
Harbison said any nonprofit organization focused on health is welcome to participate and several have already made plans to provide free health screenings to those attending. Good Samaritan Health Clinic Executive Director Jolanda Hutson said staff members and volunteers would be providing basic health screenings as well as sharing information on the services the clinic provides.
“We will be available to answer any questions you may have about how to qualify and to assist you with completing the application. If you live in Cullman County and do not have health insurance, make plans to attend,” Hutson said in an emailed statement.
Harbison added “Nearly 27% of the people in Cullman don’t have health insurance, and only about 1,000 go to Good Samaritan every year to get their screenings. One of the biggest issues we have is we get a lot of people that go over there for other health needs and it’s too late because they haven’t gotten their regular screenings because they don’t have insurance,” Harbison said.
Harbison said discrete mental health screenings will also be available to those struggling with a mental illness, which would include filling out a brief survey and a consultation.
The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, and will last until 2 p.m.