Students will soon be heading back to school and United Way of Cullman County wants to make sure they are ready. United Way of Cullman County is partnering with Cullman County and City public schools to collect school supplies during the 4th annual “Stuff the Bus” event. Kicking off Tax Free Weekend, the event will run July 16-July 23. In addition to the main drop off location at the Cullman County Courthouse, 12 businesses have partnered with United Way of Cullman County to collect school supplies at their business locations.
Supplies can be dropped off at the UPS Store, River Valley Ingredients, Cullman Daily, First Community Bank, Comfort Care – Hospice, Chick-Fil-A, Cullman Chamber of Commerce, Cullman Power Board, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, The Cullman Times, Berkley Bob’s, and Gateway Mortgage.
“We want to make sure every child in our community has the supplies they need to be successful in school,” said Becky Goff, executive director, United Way of Cullman County. “Tax Free Weekend is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of no sales tax and help low-income children and families that may need our support.”
“The Stuff the Bus Campaign provides a much-needed foundation for students and families that recognize the importance of receiving a first-rate education, but might not have the available funds to purchase much-needed school supplies,” said Karen Pinion, learning supports specialist & mental health services coordinator for Cullman County Schools. “The supplies are genuinely appreciated and distributed to students and families across our system that truly have no other means of purchasing school supplies. Individuals from United Way partner agencies, local nonprofits and business partners will have volunteers at the collection site each day.”
Beyond donating supplies, the community can support this project by sending a check to United Way of Cullman County, 304 1st Ave. NE, Cullman, AL 35056 designated for school supplies.
“We are so thankful to live in such a supportive and generous community,” said Cullman High School Principal Kim Hall. “Many students and families have suffered loss over the past year. It is so helpful to be able to provide these students with necessary school supplies to prepare them for a successful school year! Thank you to United Way of Cullman County for organizing the ‘Stuff the Bus’ event to help students in our school and throughout our community.”
The event is sponsored by Publix, Walmart Distribution, McGriff Industries, Cullman Regional Medical Center, NAFCO, the UPS Store, and Rusken Packaging.
For more information or if your business would like to participate in Stuff the Bus, please contact the United Way office at (256) 739-2948 or email tjames@uwaycc.org.
