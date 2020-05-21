United Way of Cullman County postponed its 2019-20 Annual meeting celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, originally scheduled for May 20. United Way Board members, volunteers and long-time community partners planned to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2019-20 campaign and recognize local business and employees for their support.
For 41 years, volunteers and business partners have contributed from their paychecks to help improve the community. Its estimated the community benefited from over $74,000 in volunteer time and in-kind contributions made possible by United Way volunteers.
United Way would like to thank the Top 10 Outstanding Workplace Campaigns.
1. Walmart Distribution Center #6006
2. Publix
3. Rusken Packaging
4. Topre
5. Alabama Cullman Yutka Technologies
6. LP
7. Rehau
8. Cullman Regional
9. Cullman County Board of Education
10. Wallace State
“We are disappointed that we could not personally recognize the volunteers and businesses that helped us pass our goal this year, particularly Walmart Distribution Center whose Foundation made a special $30,000 grant to our annual campaign,” said Becky Goff, executive director. “Between the employee pledgees, corporate matching funds and the new grant, Walmart Distribution and their employees have pledged over $100,000 to support our work in the community.
“We would also like to thank Publix Super Markets and Publix Charities for their support. Together they have pledged $82,000 to United Way.” Goff added.
Prior to the March pandemic, United Way was prepared to announce to the public that over $475,000 had been pledged to help support programs in our community.
“We know that there will be some pledge loss due to the recent economic impact to our community,” Goff said. “But we also know that Cullman County is a very generous community and everyone will do all they can to help us meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors.”
In addition to contributions to the United Way general fund, United Way has raised over $30,000 in financial support for COVID 19 relief efforts.
“We are planning on releasing a needs assessment to local nonprofits to determine eligibility for our second round of grants,” said Goff. Visit uwaycc.org for more information or to support relief efforts.
United Way would like to thank the following for their support of our COVID 19 Community Relief Fund:
Coca-Cola Bottling Company
Cullman Lion’s Club
Jack’s Family Fund
Regions Bank
Havoline Xpress Lube
The Daniel Foundation
Truist Foundation
Wells Fargo
To date, the following organizations have received a $500 grant from United Way to assist in COVID 19 relief efforts:
Cullman Caring for Kids
Pilot Light Home
Victim Services
Parkside Outreach Program
The Link of Cullman County
Daystar Church
First United Methodist Church
North Alabama Agriplex Foundation
Restoring Women Outreach
Cullman Little Pantry
Child Advocacy Center
Each year, United Way invests in local nonprofits and programs that work diligently to transform our community in the areas of health, education and financial security. The following programs have been awarded financial support from United Way after participating in a citizen review process that took place in February.
American Red Cross
Commission on Aging
Cullman Caring for Kids
Cullman County Center for Developmentally Disabled
Easter Seals
4h
Girl Scouts
Good Samaritan Health Clinic
Hope Horses
Hospice of Cullman County
Pilot Light Home
2-1-1
Senior Companion Program
Foster Grandparent Program
Victim Services
Youth Advocate Program
United Way would like to thank our sponsors for their support of our events and fundraising as well as each individual that supported United Way through their payroll deduction or donation. A virtual celebration is planned for May 20th and will be posted throughout the day on United Way’s social media. The Annual Report to the community will be released later this summer.
