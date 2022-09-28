While the United Way of Cullman County typically holds its annual meeting during the spring, the organization decided that after the cancelations of the past several meetings it was long past due and so held the gathering Sept. 22 to recognize the hard work of volunteers that has allowed the organization to thrive.
Executive Director Waid Harbison said that even with the financial pressures that individuals faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency did not lose a substantial amount of funding and the community was able to come together to find ways to help those in need.
“If you look at how much we were able to do even through the pandemic, our partners were hands on the ground working through that and still offering services because people still need food, people still need health care services, education, all these things you know. That we were able help support these guys who were still open and had more needs than ever really; it was amazing,” Harbison said.
Harbison said that they set a goal at the beginning of last year to raise a total of $435,000. By the time the year ended; however, they had raised $465,000.
This enabled the organization to offer assistance to an estimated 40 percent of 20,000 Cullman residents. While Harbison is proud of that number, he is not satisfied.
“There’s a huge need in the community. That’s one thing I always like to say is ‘We want to do more.’ There’s so much more we can do, reaching one in five of people is fantastic but there’s probably one in three people in the community need some type of help, you know, so there’s always more for us to do,” he said.
Harbison also announced the newest program from the organization —Volunteer Cullman— that will provide an online resource to connect volunteers with local area nonprofits, churches and individuals through social media and email. He acknowledged the fact that an organization like the United Way benefits greatly from a local community that does not shy away from those in need.
“We’re extremely blessed at the moment because we have such a giving community. You guys gave back anyway, you felt the same way and you supported us anyway, you volunteered anyway. So you really don’t know how big of a difference that made because I’ve seen and heard the stories — the horror stories — of other communities,” he said.
Awards and recognitions presented at the meeting were:
Top 10 corporate campaign sponsors: Publix, Wal-Mart Distribution, Yutaka, Rusken Packaging, Merchant’s Bank, Rehau, LP, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Apel Steel and Wallace State Community College.
Roy Drinkard Award: Dr. Jim Hoover.
Board Member of the Year: Jennifer Parker.
Young Professionals Board Member of the Year: Jamie Atkinson.
Blitz Campaign Volunteers who raised a combined total of over $45,000: Jacqueline Schendel (who was also recognized as the top raising volunteer), Jolaine Wells, Docia Henderson, Jordan Stricklin, Arturo Michaus, Tanya Allcorn, Bobby Davis, Taylor Murphree, Kristi Bain, Linda Holland, Cynthia Tubbs, and Beverly Wilkerson.