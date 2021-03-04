Tax Day is next month, and anyone looking to file their taxes virtually can do so for free through the United Way and MyFreeTaxes.
Free individual tax filing software is available to everyone at myfreetaxes.com, and free assistance with filing is available to anyone who meets certain criteria.
Those who had rental income, farm income or made more than $57,000 in 2020 are not eligible to receive assistance with filing, but can still use the free software to file their taxes on their own.
United Way of Cullman County Executive Director Becky Goff said the free tax filing is a national service that United Way offers as part of its focus on financial stability for those in need.
Other programs offered by United Way include the MySmartMoney budgeting and educational tool and the Savi online tool that can help individuals save on federal student loan debt via income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness. Both of those programs can be found at unitedway.org.
“These are just wonderful opportunities thanks to our national partnerships that we’re able to provide to everyone here in our community,” Goff said.
While the national tax service is available now, some of the United Way of Cullman County’s local partner agencies may see some of their services reduced in the coming year due to a shortfall in the annual fundraising campaign, she said.
Like many nonprofits in the community, UWCC was unable to host any of its usual fundraising events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lot of the companies that usually host their own giving campaigns weren’t able to do so either, Goff said.
She said UWCC currently projects that there will be around $45,000 that will not be available for its partner agencies when the fundraising campaign ends at the end of March.
That means the United Way board will have to look at the programs currently offered and make sure the most critical ones are still receiving the funding they need to operate, Goff said.
Some of those agencies are seeing more people in need of assistance than they ever have before, so making those kinds of decisions is going to be difficult, she said.
“It’s going to be really challenging,” she said. “None of us want to do this, and needs continue to rise.”
Goff said the United Way is very grateful to the companies and individuals who have continued to give over the past year, and she knows that Cullman County always rallies around nonprofits and people who are in need, and she and the UWCC are working to raise as much money as they can.
“We’re just trying to find as many ways that we can to try to close that gap in the next couple weeks,” she said.
One way the UWCC is currently raising money is by offering t-shirts for sale, so anyone who is looking for a colorful, comfortable new shirt for their wardrobe can come by the United Way office — located at the Train Depot at 304 First Avenue NE — to pick one up for $10, Goff said.
She also encouraged everyone to consider making a donation to the United Way, and said a donation of $5 or $10 can go a long way towards funding the agencies and programs that the people of Cullman County depend on. Donations can be made by visiting uwaycc.org.
