Despite several challenging years, United Way of Cullman County will end its current fiscal year at the end of this month having exceeded the fundraising goal by nearly 10%, leaving the organization in good financial standing as Executive Director Becky Goff retires in April.
Goff announced her retirement – set for April 15 – at the United Way Board meeting this past week.
“It has been an honor and privilege to represent United Way. I have enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to lead the organization forward and more specifically, the ability to work with amazing volunteers and nonprofit leaders who share a common purpose. I believe that over the last five years, we have been able to accomplish our goal of increasing our visibility and credibility in the community and have been successful in the recruitment of committed volunteers,” said Goff.
She said the support of Campaign Cabinet Co-chairs Brian Poole and Lora Gilliland, who led the fundraising effort, helped make the year successful in both fundraising and in volunteering, along with the support of the community.
“We are extremely fortunate to have an amazing, caring community that supports our mission. It is because of each one in our community who gives, advocates and volunteers with United Way that we can help hundreds of individuals in Cullman County,” said Goff.
Most recently, the Citizen Review Volunteers were busy conducting annual agency evaluations. Nearly 50 volunteers, including the board of directors, invested more than 360 hours going over financials, agency effectiveness, delivery of services and critical needs for the community. The volunteers learn about the services the agencies provide and ensure the funds they receive from United Way are used as intended. Goff said this year United Way of Cullman County had the highest level of applications in more 10 years from nonprofits asking for support.
“Our Citizen Review Process is the cornerstone of United Way. Two-thirds of people who donate to an independent organization have no idea where that money goes,” said Goff. “United Way ensures that every dollar is accounted for and invested in critical, effective, and efficient programs. We encourage everyone to participate in the process, learn about local nonprofits and how to ask the right questions about where your contributions are being spent.”
This past week, United Way’s Board of Directors voted to approve funding requests recommended by the Citizen Review Panel for the 2022-23 year.
“We anticipate being able to grant most of the funding request and extend our support to some new programs,” Goff said.
The covid pandemic put a strain on nonprofits and individuals alike.
“Without a doubt, 2020 and 2021 were challenging years, full of change and heartbreak, but this was also the time we witnessed the strength and resilience of our community,” said Goff. “Last year we cut funding to our network partners by 30 percent. We are thankful that this year we will be able to resume funding and continue support important community programs.”
The agency uses many community volunteers and has a small staff, which allows it to maintain a low overhead of 9 percent while serving many Cullman County residents through Cullman nonprofits.
In 2021 more than 20,000 Cullman residents benefit from a United Way partner agency.
“Our board, volunteers and staff are committed to building better, stronger, and more equitable communities. We won’t give up and we will continue to encourage everyone to give, advocate and live united!” said Goff.
A campaign celebration and leadership recognition event are planned for early summer. At that time United Way will publicly recognize all the organizations and businesses that help to make the campaign a success.
And Goff said that while she may be retiring to enjoy her time at Smith Lake, “I will always be a champion for United Way and Cullman County.”
