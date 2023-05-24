The United Way of Cullman County is continuing to grow its annual roster of events and fundraisers with the launch of the inaugural children’s book drive on Monday, May 22.
The event is the first to be spearheaded by the newly hired Marketing and Community Impact Manager, Ashley Uptagrafft, who said the weeklong event is intended to promote reading among students while on summer vacation.
“While I am new, I do know United Way is heavily involved in promoting education here in Cullman County and this is one way we wanted to encourage children through summer break,” Uptagrafft said.
Anyone wishing to donate any new or gently used books suitable for ages 5-18 may do so at one of the several drop off locations until Saturday, May 27. Uptagrafft said volunteers will then begin sorting through the donations, dividing them based on reading levels, before delivering them to their local recipients.
Organizations such as the Pilot Light Home, The Link of Cullman County, Childhaven and Victim Services are planned to receive a portion of the donations as well as several being delivered to daycares and Little Free Libraries throughout Cullman.
“We just wanted to provide books to kids, especially those who are low income. It’s the same concept that a lot of kids don’t eat unless they are at school, which is why we have food banks. This is kind of the same concept, but with books,” she said.
Uptagrafft said in lieu of physical books, donations could also be made in the form of gift cards to retail sites where books could be purchased such as Books-a-Million or Camelot Books, one of the event’s drop-off locations.
For a complete list of drop off locations, visit the United Way website or facebook page.