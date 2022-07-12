At a time when escalating fuel prices may be forcing some local residents to weigh the cost of every trip they make from home, the United Way of Cullman County is pitching in to help.
Beginning this week, the nonprofit is launching a gas card program to subsidize the cost of transportation to obtain food, medical care, and other vital services for local residents in need. Teaming with both its ongoing partner agencies as well as other local nonprofits, ministries, and organizations, the United Way will issue $10 gas cards to local residents who demonstrate a need for help in maintaining access to life’s necessities.
In order to qualify for a gas card, a potential recipient won’t contact the United Way directly. Instead, explained executive director Waid Harbison, they should contact the food bank, clinic, or other outreach service they rely on for help and ask for a referral. From there, the United Way will assess each request and award all gas cards on a case-by-case basis.
“The way it works, each person has to be referred to us by a nonprofit or ministry in the community,” said Harbison. “So, if you have an appointment you need to go to — say, to the Good Samaritan clinic; the Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank, or to a counseling appointment for mental health — you would call that agency, explain your need, and they would then get in touch with us.”
Though United Way of Cullman County is officially partnered with 17 local nonprofits, you don’t have to use a service provided only by one of those to qualify for the gas card program. The agency will accept referrals from any local outreach provider, said Harbison, noting that the program was conceived as a way to prevent surging fuel costs from interrupting access to basic — and often critical — transportation.
“Transportation has been a really big issue this year. We have a lot of people in our community who can’t get to the food bank and other places for the services they need,” Harbison said.
“CARTS [the Cullman Area Rural Transportation System] has been struggling to get the number of drivers they need, so while they’re doing a good job maintaining service for our senior population, it’s also been kind of hard for them to serve everyone. Plus, a lot of people are facing higher costs all around because of high inflation — whether that’s for groceries, the cost of a vehicle, or other basic needs. We’re trying to step in and be able to help alleviate that in some small way.”
Not everyone, of course, has a vehicle of their own — or the ability to travel without assistance from someone else. For those who rely on a family member or friend to get around, the gas card program can still help, said Harbison: All you need to do is request a referral for the person who provides your transportation.
“The gas card can apply even for a neighbor or a friend who has a car,” said Harbison. “The goal is really to help people in need stay on their routines. We know that this program is not going to completely solve every fuel-related problem that people may be facing. But we are hopeful that it can make a difference.”
In order to request a gas card through the program, start by directly contacting the local agency, outreach, ministry, or other service to which you’ll need to make a future visit. For additional answers about how the program works, contact the United Way of Cullman County at 256-739-2948.