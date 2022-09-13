United Way of Cullman County’s Annual Day of Caring was Monday. Turnout was smaller than previous years due to staffing issues with the usual companies that participate.
Approximately 30 volunteers from Reliance Worldwide Corporation, Rehau, and 4-H/Extension office took part in hands-on projects. Regions Bank, EvaBank, and Cullman County Board of Education handled in-office projects.
Merchants Bank will also host a cookout for CCCDD on Thursday due to logistical issues Monday. Walmart Distribution will be doing a project at the end of the month for the North Alabama Agriplex.
Even with a smaller-than-usual turnout, officials say they were still “able to accomplish a lot of projects for various nonprofits and make a big impact in the community.”