United Way’s Executive Director Becky Goff will retire from her position on Friday, April 15. Goff made the announcement during Tuesday’s United Way board meeting.
“It has been an honor and privilege to represent United Way. I have enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to lead the organization forward and more specifically, the ability to work with amazing volunteers and nonprofit leaders who share a common purpose. I believe that over the last five years, we have been able to accomplish our goal of increasing our visibility and credibility in the community and have been successful in the recruitment of committed volunteers,” Goff said in a press release.
“While I look forward to spending more time at Smith Lake, I will always be a champion for United Way and Cullman County.”
Goff served as assistant director from January 2017 until taking over as director on October 1, 2018.
She previously served as associate director of communications for the United Way of Miami-Dade, Florida, where she worked for nearly 12 years.
Goff talked about her work with The Times in 2018
“Being a part of United Way you realize how many lives are touched each day by the agencies that are working each day with people. We wear our hearts on our sleeves, because we want to give everyone a hand up. You do everything you can to make that happen. I also enjoy meeting the CEOs, the business leaders and individual contributors who keep all this going for our community. In Cullman, people are so friendly, caring and generous. That’s an impression you get right away.
“Life is short. When you stop and think about how much time any of us are given in this life, you want to work at making your community a better place. You want to enjoy the time you have with your family,” she said.
United Way’s Board of Directors will begin an active search for the position.
