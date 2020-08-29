The United Way of Cullman County’s annual Day of Caring is set for Sept. 15, and offers a chance for community members to lend a hand to some of the area’s non-profit organizations.
United Way Executive Director Becky Goff said the organization was originally on the fence on whether or not to host the Day of Caring due to COVID-19, but a few changes to the usual routine will allow for volunteers to help their community while staying as safe as possible.
“We didn’t want the year to go by without giving people the opportunity to give back or get involved to do something, and we were looking for a way to be manageable and safe,” she said.
This year, all of the in-person projects will be outdoors with room to spread out and maintain social distancing, and instead of a big meeting of all the volunteers for a breakfast and sendoff, team leaders will come by to collect free biscuits from Milo’s and t-shirts for their team members, Goff said.
This year’s projects include landscaping at Hope Horses, screening a porch for the Cullman County Center for the Developmentally Disabled, painting a fire escape for Victims Services and gardening and landscaping at the North Alabama Agriplex.
For those who are unable to help out in person, there are also several ways to give back by collecting items for some of the local non-profits, like food for Cullman Caring for Kids, games and toys for Youth Advocate Programs or hygienic supplies for the Good Samaritan Health Clinic.
Goff said the volunteer and collection projects are open to teams who all want to work together or individuals who are looking for a way to lend a hand.
There are still many questions still in the air about COVID-19’s continued impact on local non-profits, but Goff said she and the United Way’s partner agencies know the people of the community are always willing to give back.
“We really don’t know what this season’s going to bring, but we do know a lot about Cullman County and how everyone pulls together in times of crisis,” she said. “We know that people will rally to help support local non-profits.”
Goff said research has shown that volunteering or donating can help lift a persons spirits and get their minds off of some of their troubles, and with COVID-19 still affecting everyone’s daily lives, the Day of Caring offers a chance to do that while helping some of the area’s organizations.
“That’s really the role we play, is helping everyone in the community,” she said.
To sign up to volunteer or learn more about Day of Caring, email cberry@uwaycc.org, call 256-739-2948 or visit ow.ly/qVzh50Bb7J6.
