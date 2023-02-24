After a 3-year hiatus the United Way of Cullman County will be bringing back their annual Crawfish Boil to the Cullman community. The Crawfish Boil will be held Friday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Goat Island Brewery.
The Crawfish Boil is sponsored by Hank’s Sports Bar, who will cook the crawfish. A limited number of tickets are available, and must be pre-purchased. Tickets are $40 and include all you can eat crawfish. A band will be playing during the event and Goat Island Brewery will be selling drinks. There will be limited seating so get there early or bringing a lawn chair to sit outside.
“We are really excited to bring this event back after a 3-year period,” United Way Executive Director Waid Harbison said in a press release. “This is always one of our best fundraiser events that people enjoy coming out to. All of the money will stay right here in Cullman County to help the United Way as we reach 1 in 5 people in need annually. We hope everyone will come out to support a great cause and enjoy some great Crawfish courtesy of Hanks Sports Bar in Cullman.”
Tickets are on sale at the United Way website under the events tab on the Crawfish Boil page or at the United Way offices. The deadline to purchase tickets is March 20 at midnight. For more information about the Crawfish Boil, visit atuwaycc.org or call 256-739-2948.