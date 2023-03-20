After a 3-year hiatus, United Way of Cullman County will bring back its annual Crawfish Boil to the Cullman community. The Crawfish Boil will be held Friday, March 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Goat Island Brewery.
The Crawfish Boil is sponsored by Hank’s Sports Bar in Cullman, who will cook the crawfish for the event. A limited number of tickets left, and must be pre-purchased for the event. Tickets are $40 and include all you can eat crawfish. A live band will be playing during the event and Goat Island Brewery will be selling drinks. There will be limited seating so get there early or bring a lawn chair to sit outside and enjoy the crawfish. “We are really excited to bring this event back after a 3-year period,” United Way Executive Director Waid Harbison said. “This is always one of our best fundraiser events that people enjoy coming out to. All of the money will stay right here in Cullman County to help the United Way as we reach 1 in 5 people in need annually. We hope everyone will come out to support a great cause and enjoy some great Crawfish courtesy of Hanks Sports Bar in Cullman.”
Tickets are available at the United Way website under the events tab on the Crawfish Boil page or at the United Way offices. For more information about United Way of Cullman County or the Crawfish Boil, go online to uwaycc.org or call the office at 256-739-2948.