With a new fiscal year having just begun, The United Way will be experiencing leadership changes to its board of directors, and have released the list of approved allocations for the upcoming year.
New members being welcomed to the board are: Brian Poole of Southern 256 Real Estate, John Bono of the UPS Store, Rev. Matt Smith of East Side Baptist Church, Abby Pisani of Walmart Distribution Center, Christine Wiggins of Wallace State, Richard Orr of the Cullman County Board of Education and Jeremy Kline of the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office.
Jake Johnson is slotted to take over the position of Board Chair on April 1, taking over for Jennifer Parker after the completion of her term.
After the completion of their Citizen Review process last month, the board has approved the following allocations for the upcoming fiscal year beginning April 1.
- 4H-$6,500
- 211-$10,000
- American Red Cross-$10,000
- Cullman Caring for Kids-$35,000
- CCCDD-$50,000
- Commission on Aging-$19,000
- Foster Grandparents-$3,000
- Girl Scouts-$1,500
- Good Samaritan-$25,000
- HOPE Horses-$7,000
- Hospice-$8,000
- Pilot Light Home-$6,000
- Victim Services-$37,000
- First Source for Women-$6,000
- Dolly Parton Imagination Library-$5,000
- NA Agriplex-$5,000
- Restoring Women Outreach: $6,000
