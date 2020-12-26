Cheryl Thompson’s soaps and body products were originally meant to be given to family and friends as gifts, but her Heavenly Days Bath & Body products are now being sold around the country.
Thompson said she first started making soaps around 10 years ago after her mother Lynn wanted them both to begin making them as gifts.
“She wanted to do something… to be able to make something for family as gifts, so we started doing soap,” she said.
After lots of research, and some trial and error, Thompson found she had a knack for making soap.
Thompson’s goat milk soaps are always a popular item, and her bath bombs, wax melts and other bath time creations are great for relaxing after a stressful day.
It can take 4-6 weeks to make the goat milk soaps.
She also has a few items that are popular with children, such as the interestingly named bubble bath.
“All the kids love the “Unicorn Poop,”” laughed Thompson. “It smells like rainbows and sparkles.”
Her “Drain the Swamp” bath fizzies are great during allergy season.
“When the moisture hits it and the steam, it releases the fragrance which opens your sinuses,” said Thompson.
Thompson said she typically attends the St. Bernard’s two annual craft festival’s, the spring’s Bloomin’ Festival and the fall’s Blues & BBQ, but she sells more of her products on the Heavenly Days Bath & Body Facebook page.
