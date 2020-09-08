VINEMONT — To help Cullman County’s career technical students get a head start in learning the latest trends in automotive technology, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has donated a new car to the Cullman Area Technology Academy.
Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette and CATA Principal Billy Troutman announced the donation of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 at the school on Tuesday morning.
With the new car, students in the CATA’s Auto Service Technology Program will be able to get first-hand knowledge of the latest in automotive technology, and the donation from Mercedes provides a boost to the school because getting the latest tools and technology for students can be very expensive, Troutman said.
“This is just another pathway to expanding their knowledge, expanding their horizons and their base where they can operate,” he said. “So we’re excited about this opportunity.”
Because the car belongs to the school, students will be able to do whatever they need to do, such as disassembling certain components or parts, to make sure they learn the ins and outs of the vehicle, he said.
“It just kind of opens up the door and just provides a huge educational resource as far as that’s concerned,” he said.
Being able to work with the car will also put students on a good track to continue their education or go straight into the workforce, Barnette said.
“We’re looking forward to our students being able to get in here and take it apart and get very familiar with the parts in a Mercedes vehicle and be able to put it back together, and help them prepare for either being part of the pipeline through Wallace State and their internship or go directly to Mercedes and work there,” he said.
Barnette said the car’s donation is an extension of an already-existing partnership between the CATA and Mercedes-Benz, and he made sure to thank Mercedes-Benz’s Steve Colburn, who has worked with the county school system and the CATA to help inform students about the opportunities with the company.
The new car was also popular among the CATA’s students. After getting a chance to take a look at the Mercedes, automotive student Taylan Eaves said he is looking forward to getting some hands-on experience with some of the new technology.
“It’s definitely exciting to learn about some of the newer cars,” he said.
Eaves said he is still deciding what he wants to do when he gets out of school, but being able to work with a new car will help him even if he doesn’t go into an automotive career.
“It’s going to be good to get to learn the technology for when we get cars that are technologically advanced, so we can work on our own cars,” he said.
