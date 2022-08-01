Two Cullman County teenagers were killed in the early hours of Monday in a traffic accident on the county’s east side.
Caden Allen Rodgers, 19, of Holly Pond and a juvenile passenger died after their vehicle, a 2001 Saturn, left the road and struck a utility pole, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).
The accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. near the 800 block of Wesley Avenue (County Road 1669). The site of the accident is approximately one-half mile south of Wesley Avenue’s intersection with Alabama Highway 69 at Fairview.
No other vehicle was involved in the single-car accident. Rodgers and the juvenile occupant each was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to ALEA. The agency is investigating the accident.
A relative of the victims has established a fund for anyone wishing to contribute to the teens’ funeral expenses at Traditions Bank in Cullman. An online crowdfunding account also has been established for the same purpose at https://gofund.me/e3fd0f28.