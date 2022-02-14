A Monday morning accident in northern Cullman County has claimed the lives of two people, according to coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
The wreck, which involved at least two vehicles, occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 31, just north of Hurricane Creek Park in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said a portion of the highway was closed following the accident while emergency personnel attended at the scene. The road was reported opened at 11:30 a.m., according to Trooper Brandon Bailey.
Identities of the victims will be released once the families of the deceased have been notified, said Kilpatrick. Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident. Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies provided traffic support at the scene.
