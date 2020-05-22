Two people have been arrested in connection with a local case allegedly involving the sexual abuse of a child.
Amy Nicole Lovell, 29, of Remlap and Justin Anthony Jeffries, 26, of Arab each face charges of aggravated sexual abuse, sexual torture, and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. Jeffries faces an additional charge of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that it would not release details of the case, due to its graphic nature involving a juvenile.
The sheriff’s office said the arrests came following a brief investigation in collaboration with the Cullman County Department of Human Resources, the Cullman Advocacy Center, and the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators believe the suspects committed multiple sex crimes against the alleged victim.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffries was apprehended by police in Canby, Oregon, where investigators believe he fled to elude arrest. “CCSO investigators notified the Canby Police Department and Jeffries was taken into custody and is currently being transported to the Cullman County Detention Center where his bond has been revoked,” the sheriff’s office said.
Lovell has posted bond after being taken into custody at the Cullman County Detention Center.
