Two men are under arrest after leading police on a high speed chase that began in Morgan County, came through Cullman and ended with the vehicle crashing in Morgan County on Hwy. 31.
Burt Anthony Williams, 45, of Hartselle was driving the car and has been charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic charges.
Passenger Tracy Don Winnett, 48, of Cullman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. Both men had active warrants out against them.
The men were transported to the Morgan County jail.
