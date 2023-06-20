The public is being asked this month to share its input on plans for approximately eight miles of new power transmission lines that the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is proposing to erect in southern Cullman County.
Citing regional population growth it estimates at “six times higher than the national rate,” TVA is investing $2.8 billion across its overall service area from now through 2027, “to build the energy grid of the future that will continue to provide reliable, affordable, resilient and clean energy,” the federal utility said via an announcement for the Cullman County project’s upcoming open house.
On June 29, TVA will hold an open house event at Colony to solicit public comment on an $11 million project to build a new power line that connects an existing Hanceville-Bremen 161-kilovolt transmission line to the Cullman Electric Cooperative’s new Mulberry Substation, located on the north side of Alabama Highway 91 between County Roads 503 and 504. Held at the Colony Education Complex (151 Byars Road, Hanceville, AL), the June 29 open house will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A virtual open house also is being offered online at https://www.tvavirtual.com/mulberry for those who can’t attend this month’s gathering in person. An overview of information about the project also can be found online at https://www.tva.com/energy/transmission/transmission-projects/mulberry-alabama-(cullman-county).
Planned to be in operation in the winter of late 2026 / early 2027, the new line would alleviate a current voltage drop of up to 7 percent on its current power line serving the Hanceville Industrial Park Substation. “This project would increase power reliability and flexibility and provide capacity for future load growth in the Colony, Arkadelphia, and Mulberry River areas near Hanceville,” TVA says in the project’s description.
At the open house, representatives from TVA will be present to offer information alongside large detailed maps that show alternate projected paths for the new line. The utility “is interested in receiving comments concerning how this project may affect the environment, historic properties or any other issues associated with this proposal,” TVA explains, noting that the comments it receives, including the names and addresses of those who share their thoughts and suggestions, will become part of its administrative record.
Members of the public who have questions or comments but cannot attend the open house can contact TVA representative Spencer Whittier ahead of the event via phone (800-362-4355), email (newtransline@tva.gov), or by mail in writing (Spencer Whittier, 1101 Market Street, MR 4G, Chattanooga, TN 37402). All written comments should be submitted to TVA no later than July 31 of this year.