The Tennessee Valley Authority will hold a virtual information session on proposed transmission system improvements to prepare for growth and increase power reliability in the Jones Chapel area of Cullman County.
TVA proposes to invest $8 million to build 5.3 miles of single-circuit transmission line to provide power to Cullman Electric Cooperative’s new Jones Chapel substation. The proposed line would begin at TVA’s Mt. Hope-Cullman-Addison 161 kilovolt transmission line and extend west to the new substation. The line would be built on existing 75 foot wide right of way that would be expanded to 100 feet and use primarily steel, single-pole and H-frame structures.
TVA encourages public input and invites stakeholders to attend a virtual information session on TVA’s website at tvavirtual.com/joneschapel from April 29 through June 1. Detailed maps showing the proposed transmission line route are available on the website. Property owners and members of the public can submit questions online, by telephone, or in writing.
If you are not able to access the virtual information day but have questions, please contact TVA’s Kelly Evans toll free at 800-362-4355, by email at newtransline@tva.gov or by mail to: Kelly Evans, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market St., MR 4G, Chattanooga, TN, 37402-2801.
TVA is investing over $2 billion in transmission system improvements across the service area between 2021 and 2025 to build the energy grid of the future that will continue to provide, clean, low-cost, reliable power.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.