Tuition will not increase at Wallace State Community College for the 2021-2022 academic year, said Wallace State President Vicki Karolewics. That follows an announcement Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker made on Wednesday in reference to a tuition freeze at Alabama Community College System colleges. In addition, as a result of the declining number of reported COVID cases and an increase in the number of students, faculty and staff taking advantage of access to the COVID vaccine, Wallace State has resumed normal, on-campus operations, and expects to continue to serve students with a full complement of classes on campus and online for the Summer and Fall 2021 semesters.
“The well-being of our students has remained our top priority throughout the pandemic. Their health and safety has been first and foremost in our plans. We have focused also on those aspects of a college education that make it possible for students to attend and to be successful, whether they are coming to us straight from high school or returning for a GED and entry into a career pathway program,” said Dr. Karolewics. “Tuition is a major factor in college accessibility, and our wraparound services that have allowed us to be recognized nationally as a Caring Campus ensure that students are able to remain enrolled and finish.”
The freeze on tuition is just one of the ways Wallace State is expanding access to higher education, including a Community Scholarship initiative featuring a tuition discount for at-risk populations for the spring semester. Wallace State has also made hundreds of laptops available for student loan to help ensure that access to course materials was not an obstacle to course completion.
Wallace State will continue to adhere to stringent health and safety protocols and follow and execute all local, state, and federal guidance related to social distancing protocols. While contingency plans are in place should there be a need to modify plans for full operation, class and training delivery methods will continue to keep student success and the safety of students, faculty, staff and visiting community members a priority. Any alterations to Wallace State’s operational plan will be posted on the college’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.