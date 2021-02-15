The Tuesday edition of The Cullman Times may be delayed due to the winter weather conditions, but subscribers will still receive the e-edition as usual tomorrow morning.
Icy conditions on roadways have made it more difficult for carriers to deliver the newspaper; however, The Times is continuing to add stories to the website and work on Wednesday's print edition.
The newspaper office is closed today because of the weather.
