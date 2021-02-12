Alabama's freshman Senator Tommy Tuberville told Politico that he was on the phone with former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 when Vice President Mike Pence was being ushered out of the Senate chamber to safety.
Tuberville told Politico that the former president called him as violent rioters were storming the Capitol. “He didn’t get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I’ve got to go,’” Tuberville told the media outlet.
Prior to this, it was unclear when Trump knew his vice president was in danger. Tuberville's statement calls calls into question if Trump knew the former vice president was in danger when he sent out a tweet around that same time that said, "Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution."
During the impeachment trial Friday, Trump's defense team said that the former president was not aware that Pence was in danger or had been evacuated from the Senate chamber at the time.
While senators were being rushed to safety, Trump and his attorney Rudy Guilliani were trying to reach Tuberville to reportedly ask him to stall the election certification vote.
According to the Dispatch, Giuliani was trying to reach Tuberville around 7 p.m. that night and instead called the phone of another senator. He left a voicemail, apparently thinking he'd reached Tuberville's phone.
In it, he said, “I want to discuss with you how they're trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you. And I know they're reconvening at 8 tonight, but it — the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow — ideally, until the end of tomorrow. I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head, because it's one thing to oppose us, it's another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it.”
Tuberville's campaign platform for the Senate seat was based on his support of Trump. He was one of six senators to vote against certifying the election results for Arizona and one of seven to vote against certifying Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes. He has also voted against proceeding with the impeachment trial.
On Thursday, the House prosecutors concluded their case, and Trump's attorneys began their defense of the former president Friday morning.
