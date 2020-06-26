Truth in Nature, the new-to-Cullman nonprofit on a faith-based mission to provide male mentorship for fatherless boys, is welcoming the public to a free open house at Sportsman Lake Saturday.
The event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., offers up free barbecue, refreshments, and kids’ activities while grown-ups visit with local chapter founder Brian Burchett and other volunteers, and get to know more about the organization’s plans for the community — including how they can get involved.
Recruiting a closely-vetted lineup of local volunteers, Georgia-based Truth in Nature aims to establish itself among Cullman County’s outreach ministries by identifying and mentoring young men who lack a strong male presence in their lives. Burchett introduced the idea to Cullman County earlier this year, but the organization had to temporarily put its plans on hold as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic limited its activity schedule.
Burchett, who maintains a sprawling farm in west Cullman County near Water Valley, says the idea is to show kids how hands-on activities in the outdoors, from fishing to horseback riding to herding cattle and building things, can all build character, instill a solid work ethic, and shape boys into men who value God, family, and community.
To learn more about Truth in Nature’s local mission visit truthinnature.org and navigate to the Cullman chapter. To sponsor the nonprofit or becoming a mentor, contact Brian Burchett at 256-591-2902 or via email at brian.burchett@truthinnature.org.
