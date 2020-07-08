A new mentoring program that takes things outdoors is planning its first event for later this month, and registration has just opened up for local nonprofit Truth in Nature’s inaugural faith-based outreach activity after being slowed by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.
The nonprofit, aimed at providing a no-cost way for fatherless boys in the Cullman area to learn character-building life skills, will host a “Fishing and Hiking for Fatherless/Single Parent Boys” outing on Saturday, July 25. Open to middle school and high school-aged boys who come from a single-parent background, everyone who joins in will spend the day out in western Cullman County near Water Valley, at the sprawling farm of local chapter director Brian Burchett.
The outing marks the first organized activity for the new-to-Cullman Christian nonprofit, which operates 15 chapters in 7 states. Adult mentors who work with the kids go through a thorough vetting process that includes a background check, with Burchett emphasizing that offering young men principled guidance rooted in faith is a key component of volunteering.
Future Truth in Nature events aim to take kids on deer hunts, teach them how to herd cattle and ride horses, show them the basics of building and woodworking, and more. Activities are funded through local sponsorships, donations, and in-kind support, and there’s no cost to kids or their families to participate in the program. To register for the July 25 event, email Burchett at brian.burchett@truthinnature.org, and visit the chapter’s website at truthinnature.org/cullman-al to learn more about future activities, sponsorships, and mentoring opportunities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.