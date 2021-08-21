This is a developing story
UPDATED 4:30 p.m.
Thunderstorms in the area temporarily delayed entry to the venue but it didn’t deter attendees. Beth Milner of Columbus, Ga., said there is as no way they were getting out of line.
“We’re not going anywhere,” she said as they waited for screening to continue.
Her friend Veronica Clark of Birmingham agreed. The rain, she said, isn‘t a hardship. “We’re talking and enjoying each others’ company,” she said.
**
CULLMAN- Fans of former President Donald Trump began lining up outside the parking areas around the York Family Farm early Saturday morning and by the time the gates opened slightly after 2 p. m. the line of attendees stretched down the property.
Col. Ken Brown of Cullman was among the first into the venue. “I’m really proud to be here as a resident and as a veteran,” he said.
Brown said he’s been a Republican since the Barry Goldwater daysand is a fan of Trump. “I know a lot of people thinks he’s very caustic but I really like his policies,” said Brown.
He was excited to see the former president in Cullman. “How does a president come to your hometown?” he said.
According to the Alabama Republican Party, some 20,000 people are expected to the event. Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.
