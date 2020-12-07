Chloe Camille Williams, 20, of Vestavia Hills was killed early Saturday morning when a vehicle ran into a utility pole which then fell on her. Law enforcement is seeking information on the vehicle that hit the pole.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Williams was initially involved in a single-vehicle crash which moments earlier, struck the same utility pole, damaging the supporting guide wire. As a result, the powerline in which the utility was supporting dropped across the roadway. Williams then exited her vehicle after the crash and was standing near the shoulder of the roadway when a second vehicle struck the powerline, breaking the utility pole and causing the broken pole to strike her. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near County Road 1199 at the nine mile marker in the West Point Community around 5:40 a.m. The second vehicle that struck the powerline remains unidentified. ALEA Troopers are requesting anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency-Decatur Post at (256) 353-0631.Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. Nothing further is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.