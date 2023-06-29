Think Cullman’s been too cool for summer this year? So far, you’re right. But that’s about to change as the weekend approaches, with temperatures soaring into sizzling triple-digit territory as the National Weather Service (NWS) issues 2023’s first heat-related bulletins for the area.
The scorching weather has elicited a pair of cautionary alerts from the Huntsville office of the NWS: A Heat Advisory covering all of north Alabama and southern Tennessee, plus a more severe Excessive Heat Warning for most of the same area, save for a handful of counties to the east. Both alerts include Cullman County.
The Heat Advisory takes effect beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. and extends through 11 a.m. on Friday. From there, Cullman County will fall under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Friday, as forecasts call for local temperatures of 99 degrees accompanied by a humidity-boosted heat index — a measure of how outside conditions actually feel — that’s expected to range from 105 to 114 degrees.
An Excessive Heat Warning means the weather could pose an actual danger for those who remain outside without taking safety precautions. “Extreme heat and humidity,” advises NWS, “will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
With potential triple-digit temps on the way, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued an advisory on Wednesday reminding residents how to stay alert to the signs of heat-related illnesses. “The incidence of these illnesses rises expectedly during warm weather periods, and anyone exposed to high temperatures or extreme heat can experience symptoms when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded,” the department cautioned.
Heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are among the most common heat-related illnesses, with ADPH provided the following information to help know each condition’s tell-tale signs:
Heat cramps
These can include muscle pains or spasms (in the abdomen, arms, or legs), profuse sweating, and a high concentration of salt in the sweat.
Heat exhaustion
Heat exhaustion can be signaled by heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, and fainting; additional possible symptoms can include cool and moist skin, a fast and weak pulse rate, fast and shallow breathing, or irritability. ADPH notes that “[o]lder adults, those with high blood pressure, and those working or exercising in a hot environment are prone to heat exhaustion” in particular, and that the condition can progress to heat stroke if left untreated.
Heat stroke
Also known as sun stroke, heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness and can be life threatening, as the body becomes incapable of regulating its temperature. “Body temperature may rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10-15 minutes,” ADPH advises, with signs that include “an extremely high body temperature, red, hot, and dry or moist skin, rapid, strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea, dehydration, combativeness or confusion, and unconsciousness.” Persons afflicted with heat stroke should be attended as experiencing a medical emergency, at risk of death or “serious long-term problems,” the department notes.
To stay ahead of the expected heat wave, ADPH advises staying hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids (except alcohol or caffeine), while avoiding unnecessary heat exposure by remaining beneath outdoor shade or, if possible, in an indoor air-conditioned space. If you’re spending time outside, “wear a wide-brimmed hat, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, use sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher, take cool showers or baths, and reduce or eliminate strenuous activities during the hottest times of the day,” the department cautions, while stressing that pets and people never should be left inside a parked vehicle.
Current weather alerts extend only through Friday, but the Cullman area won’t be completely free from the heat all through the weekend. Saturday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of around 97 degrees, before tapering to a comparatively cooler 92 degree on Sunday.
Though dry weather hasn’t so far been a regional issue this summer, most of Cullman County recently passed the U.S. Drought Monitor’s threshold from normal seasonal soil moisture to “abnormally dry,” the lowest classification in the research program’s six-stepped assessment scale. Chances for rain increase slightly by this weekend, with Sunday forecasts currently marking a 50 percent chance of precipitation.