The Cullman County Natural Resources Planning Committee will hold a tree sale on Saturday, February 19 at the North Alabama Agriplex, 1714 Tally Ho Street. The sale will be from 8 a.m. until noon, or until all trees are sold. Trees are bare root seedlings and are $2 each. Ten tree and six shrub species will be available.
All proceeds go toward the Cullman County Forestry Awareness Week Now (FAWN) school program for 6th graders and FFA Forestry judging contest.
Prior to the sale, the Agriplex will host a program on Thursday, February 17 at 11 a.m. about the characteristics of the trees and shrubs that will be for sale.
For more information on the tree sale, contact Kathy Holmes, Cullman County Conservation District at 256-734-1431, kholmes@cullmanswcd.com or Kira Sims, Cullman County Extension Office at 256-737-9386, klc0023@auburn.edu.
Can’t wait until February to get your hands dirty? On Wednesday at 12 p.m., Agriplex Director Rachel Dawsey will cover the basics of starting your own seeds at home. Door prizes will be offered. The program is free, but call ahead to reserve your seat at 256-297-1044.
