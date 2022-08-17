After maintaining its Tree City USA status for more than three decades, the Cullman City Tree Commission has set its sights on obtaining the next level of recognition with the Tree City Growth Award.
The Growth Award is designed to inspire cities to create objectives and develop ideas to achieve higher levels of tree care and community engagement. With an emphasis on innovative programming and community engagement, points are awarded to cities for notable milestones and yearly activities which build long term sustainable community forestry.
While many cities in Alabama hold the Tree City USA title, Executive Assistant of the Office of Mayor Woody Jacobs, Leanna Harden West, said that only five of those have obtained the growth award.
“Very few cities in Alabama receive the growth award so it would be something special,” West said during Tuesday morning’s Tree Commission meeting.
The commission would need to earn a minimum of ten points each year to obtain the award.
Two of these points were earned when Chairperson Rachel Dawsey welcomed B.J. Morgan as the commission’s newest board member.
“I’ve always admired [Morgan’s] knowledge of the natural world and [her] appreciation for it,” Dawsey said.
Morgan addressed her fellow board members about the possibility of creating a social media presence for the commission that would encourage active discussions on trees, and allow for the community to share their favorite memories of trees.
With Morgan filling the fifth seat of the seven member board, discussions were held about filling the two vacant spots. Dawsey mentioned that people have been contacted, but is also planning to approach members of the Master Gardeners group to gauge interest about serving on the board.
The board also heard the report from Cullman City Arborist Charles Chandler who said that a sycamore tree was topped, along with two other trees having recently been removed.
The Cullman City Tree Commission meets the third Tuesday of every even numbered month at 10 a.m. in the Cullman City Hall Municipal Auditorium.