The city of Cullman is working towards the development of an arboretum on the Burrow Property located on County Road 222, and the Cullman Tree Commission approved the drafting of a letter to indicate their support of the project.
The city is working with County Extension Coordinator Tony Glover to develop the arboretum as part of a larger recreational development.
Glover was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting but sent an email to be shared with the Tree Commission that said the city has applied for a grant to pay for consulting and planning work for the arboretum.
He also asked commission members to send a memo to the mayor and city council indicating their support for the project, and the commission approved the memo to help support future grant efforts.
The Burrows-Hamilton Farm property, located just off the Exit 305 interchange, was once the planned home of the International Bass Fishing Hall of Fame. The city purchased the land from the Burrow estate in 2011 for $1.5 million, and it includes a total of 170 acres split across the north and south sides of County Road 222.
Plans for recreational area include primitive camping and glamping sites, and there are existing trails and ponds that are being developed to offer hiking, biking, fishing and water recreation opportunities. A barn on the property may also become an event venue.
The commission also welcomed a new member during Tuesday’s meeting, with Amy Leonard being appointed to fill a vacancy.
Leonard said she is a native of Cullman who has moved back to the city after spending some time away, and during her time living out of state, she apprenticed under a master gardner.
“I’m just really grateful for this opportunity to serve my community and be of service however y’all need me,” she said.
