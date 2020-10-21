The Cullman Tree Commission has submitted a letter of support for the planned arboretum at the Burrows-Hamilton Farm property to the Cullman City Council and Mayor Woody Jacobs.
The city is working with County Extension Coordinator Tony Glover to develop the living tree museum as part of a larger recreational development, and he asked the commission before its last meeting in August to consider a letter to the mayor and council to express their support for the project and help aid any future grant efforts.
The commission voted to draft and send the letter during its August meeting, and Commission Recorder Leanne West reported to commission members during Tuesday’s meeting that she had submitted the letter to the council and mayor.
The Burrows-Hamilton Farm property, located just off the Exit 305 interchange, was once the planned home of the International Bass Fishing Hall of Fame. The city purchased the land from the Burrow estate in 2011 for $1.5 million, and it includes a total of 170 acres split across the north and south sides of County Road 222.
The Palomino RV Resort is nearing completion on the property and should be opening soon, and there are more plans in the works for recreational opportunities on the land.
Those plans include primitive camping and glamping sites, and there are existing trails and ponds that are being developed to offer hiking, biking, fishing and water recreation opportunities. A barn on the property may also become an event venue.
The commission also heard a report from City Arborist Darrell Johns about recent updates with the city’s trees, and he said there are five dead trees around the city that are slated to be removed now that the new budget year has begun.
While the city is unable to remove or trim any trees on private property, Johns does offer tips and advice to city residents about trees that are on their property, and the commission had a guest at Tuesday’s meeting who recently took advantage of that service.
Cullman resident Dot Hyde said she reached out to the commission and Johns last month about a tree on a neighboring property from hers, and while the city couldn’t do anything about the tree on private property, she wanted to thank Johns for his assistance.
“I appreciate you coming out and I appreciate somebody calling me from the commission,” she said.
The Cullman Tree Commission meets on the third Tuesday of every even month, and its next meeting is set for Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. in the Cullman City Hall Auditorium.
