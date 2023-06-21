After what chairman of the Cullman Tree Commission, Barry Slatton, described as a “busy first quarter,” the commission discussed ways to continue its momentum through the remainder of the year during its bimonthly meeting on Tuesday, June 20.
In April, the commission earned what has been the highlight of 2023, thus far, when it received the Tree City USA growth award. The commission began eyeing the award, which is designed to inspire cities to create objectives and develop ideas to achieve higher levels of tree care and community engagement, last August after maintaining its Tree City status for more than three decades.
Slatton told commission members on Tuesday that he is hoping to continue that success and earn the award again next year. “We got our first growth award this year and we’re going to get it again, it’s just a matter of where our priorities are at,” he said. Any participating Tree City USA community who is applying for recertification is eligible for the award, which is earned by documenting points based activities. A minimum of 10 points is required to receive the award.
Slatton presented each attending member with a list of activities from Tree City and encouraged them to look for ways they could contribute.
“I want each member to pick one of these activities that are in here and decide how you can work with the board to make this happen,” Slatton said.
Some members noted how the points for several items may have already been earned. Board member B.J. Morgan shared how she has enrolled in a two-day arborist’s training program, scheduled to take place June 29-30 at the North Alabama Agriplex, which would secure three points for continuing education. The commission approved to request a $50 reimbursement for Morgan’s enrollment fee from the Cullman City Council at its next meeting.
If discussions to update the city of Cullman’s current Tree Commission Ordinance prove to be fruitful, those amendments would add an additional five points toward the commission’s goal. Slatton said he would be looking to review the ordinances of other Tree City designated communities and look for improvements the commission could request to its own ordinance. The existing ordinance has not received an update since 2008 when it upped the amount of board members to seven. Slatton also requested Cullman City arborist Charles Chandler to draft a list of three to five species of trees eligible for planting on public property, worth three points.
Slatton is also hoping to begin working more closely with local schools. He said he plans to assign members to a particular school at the commission’s next meeting in August with the goal of developing the program by building community relationships. The commission has already hosted student activities and outreach programs such as planting several saplings at the Cullman City Primary School in celebration of Earth Day.
“Working with the right people is essential to getting the job done,” Slatton said.